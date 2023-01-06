Just think
Our national debt in December 2019 was $17.2 trillion. Today, our national debt surpasses $31 trillion. The Democrats are proposing another 1.7 trillion bills to be passed in a lame duck session. Congress is known for waiting until the last minute before the government shut down then pad the bill with unintelligent and unnecessary spending.
Millions of dollars to resupply our own military, only the money is for sensitivity training. Money was also designated to support borders in other countries. Why? Where is the money really going? The trillions designated for COVID-19 only to find that millions have been used to feed, house, and transport illegals throughout our nation. What has happened to America first?
Illegals have broken the law and should be deported and denied citizenship unless they can prove their need for asylum. All military personnel with pension, first responders, nurse or teacher or any other person who lost their job because they would not take the vaccine should be reinstated with pay.
The wall should be finished; cartels should be declared a terrorist organization as well as Black Lives Matter and be put out of business. Every US citizen found to be transporting illegals should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Ukraine? Wasn’t Ukraine recently considered a corrupt nation? Hunter Biden was serving as director to Ukraine’s largest private gas producer when the elder VP Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in US aid to Ukraine if they did not fire the prosecutor, looking into the gas company. Ukraine got a billion dollars. Now we are sending them $100 million for their war effort. How is this helping America? Just think what $100 million would do to close our border. How do we know how the money will be used? Will it serve America’s interest? NATO needs to do their share. America is the most giving country, but do not tread on us.
Fentanyl deaths, America’s debt, enriched cartels, rapes, deaths, illegal immigration, and the loss of America‘s sovereignty, can be laid at the feet of Joe Biden and his leadership.
Despite Stanford’s U word games, we are Americans. Let us use our God-given American first intelligence and put an end to this insanity.