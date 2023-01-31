Leaving behind all the political name calling and destructive arguments about making America great, I am sharing my efforts to help with the economy. The following recipe is one I recently learned from some vegan friends and lo and behold it's perfect, healthy and helps with the EGGsitential bloat of egg prices in recent months. In baking cookies, cakes and quick breads, this binder is just as effective, much healthier and cheaper than using eggs.
2c. boiling water, 6 T. Flax seeds, boil together for 5 minutes. Pour through wire strainer. Catch the gel in a bowl. Discard seeds. Use 1 Tbs. jell to 1 egg.