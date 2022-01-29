Keep things in perspective
A recent column said that Antifa rioters and looters have done $2 billion in damage. That figure was apparently made up out of thin air.
What do we know about Antifa? Everyone agrees that it is a decentralized, leaderless movement.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies did a study of 893 terrorist incidents in the US between 1994 and 2020. The CSIS concluded that white supremacists and other rightist extremists killed 329 people during this period. One person affiliated with Antifa has been charged with murder, but not convicted. Another person connected to Antifa was shot dead by police in Tacoma, Washington, while trying to bomb an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. By hundreds to one, rightist extremists are more violent and more dangerous.
Of the 893 terrorist attacks, 57% were by rightist extremists and 25% by leftist extremists.
According to the CSIS, most looting is done by “local opportunists” and “common criminals.” The threat from Antifa activists is “tiny.”
During Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, over 50 people were arrested on Federal charges. None had links to Antifa. (Wikipedia)
In 2017, rightists claimed to have an “Antifa Manual.” Snopes found the claim to be totally false.
I don’t support Antifa, or their tactics, even if I could figure out what they stand for, but let’s keep things in perspective.
Dale Gillis
Sebring