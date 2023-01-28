Keeping immigration in focus
I am 100% against the current immigration policy. The vast majority showing up at the southern border have no intention of ever working or contributing to our society, instead looking for the free life of luxury that the current policy provides. But, we all want to be judged by who we are and not what others are. Judged by our heart and mind, our thoughts and actions.
We are all descendants of immigrants. But the difference is the reason for their immigration to the United States. In the past, it was to achieve the American dream and be part of this great country (when was the last time you heard the phrase “America’s Melting Pot”?).
Let’s not lose focus on the immigrants today that also want what our own descedants came here for. I see Mexicans immigrants get up every day before dawn and not return until dark from picking oranges or other crops, driven in old schoolbuses and living in old trailers. They are not taking our jobs. Who reading this would spend 12 hours a day, six days a week, picking crops? Then every weekend, you see them at the laundry mat and Walmart. Never behaving badly or buying excess beer/liquor (most often none).
As to them sending money back to Mexico, they earned it and can do what they want with it just like I can do what I wish with my money.