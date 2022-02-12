Kenilworth “Friends” need to stick together
The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge have not been active for several months, and I hope that former members and interested individuals will drive by the Kenilworth lodge and hope and pray that this building, which is on the US Historic Register, will be restored and refurbished.
George E. Sebring’s home was demolished. The Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel was demolished. It has been the hope of those of us who joined the Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge during 2020, that ways will be discovered to bring the Kenilworth Lodge to life. It may again be a hotel. It may become a community center. It may become apartments on the second and third floors with small shops and meeting rooms on the main floor.
The ongoing pandemic makes gatherings not the best way to promote the renewal of the Kenilworth Lodge, but prayers as you drive by or thanksgiving for this part of our county’s founding (1914-1922) father, George E. Sebring, will live again.
For more information, call 330-265-5456 and/or write to Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge, PO Box 968, Lorida, FL 33857
Georgia Lee Eshelman
A founder of The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge