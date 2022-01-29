Kennedy said it best
Born in the mid ‘50s, I watched black and white TV. I remember I woke up early. It was dark out and my dad was dressed out in uniform. It was during the Cuban Missile crisis. I did the bomb drill, too. Only we had to walk home after, so our moms could time us. That way she would know if after the blast we made it, because everyone was instructed to stay indoors after the blast.
I watched Cronkite explain to us that President Kennedy was assassinated. Watched the news on Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy. Watched the war in Vietnam as young soldiers were carried to helicopters and others were in body bags. On a Sunday night watched with my big brother the draft lottery (as he held a ticket) just before Bonanza.
I watched a story on TV about three students who traveled to Mississippi to register black voters. They were pulled over for speeding by the sheriff, released from jail but turned over to the KKK, who tortured and murdered them and buried them in a dam under construction. Meanwhile, in North Miami, my dad defended a Black man. My mother spoke to a man on the phone who threatened to hurt us. We were warned and picked up from school for a while.
In grade school, my history teacher was Mrs. Budenz. She and her husband had authored and published the Daily Worker, a communist newspaper. She told us, unbeknownst, she introduced the assassin to Trotsky in Mexico. She was a Trotsky follower opposing Leninist communism. She taught us there are different forms of communism and that Russians can not be trusted.
But the past is only a memory, flawed by perspective. Try as we might, we are humans entrenched in our environment and culture and our perspective will be as flawed as one in a house of mirrors.
Nobody said it better than Bobby Kennedy, assassinated, 6/6/1965, “There are people in every time and every land who want to stop history in its tracks. They fear the future, mistrust the present and invoke the security of a comfortable past which in fact, never existed.”
Rose Vanheuveln
Sebring