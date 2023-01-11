Killing devices at gun shows
Gun show season has arrived. I attend gun shows occasionally to learn more about the latest killing devices and perhaps about what motivates people who may care more about guns than children.
Some gun shows have one or two tables of killing devices other than guns. This is where I learned that, unlike some other states, Florida does not ban knives and other cutting devices, except for “ballistic” self-propelled knives that can propel the blade from the handle into someone’s heart. Switchblades are designed to fly open with the push of a button, and I was surprised that they are not illegal in Florida, as is the case in other states.
The knife vendors may also offer death clubs. These are handles with a round metal ball the size of a tennis ball. The ball has spikes that are designed to pierce a skull. Brass knuckles now come with spikes that can kill. In addition to knives, daggers, swords, axes, and spears claimed to be razor sharp for cutting human flesh are commonplace. Star-throwing knives seem to be popular. A throwing star consists of a well-balanced piece of flattened steel with three or more sharp points. When thrown overhand like a baseball, it hits on at least one point every time.
The only good thing about these killing devices is that a killer in a room full of people may not be able to kill them all, as would be the case with the AR 15s sold on a nearby table at a gun show.
I am writing about these horrific killing devices because of a discussion I had recently about the morality of the fairgrounds board allowing gun shows on fairgrounds property. His defense of the fairgrounds board was that he was sure the gun shows must have security that would prevent persons under 21 from attending. He was wrong. In fact, most gun shows allow children to attend at half price or for free.
I am reminded that we are usually talking about boys here; young males are usually responsible for shooting each other or mass shootings. With that in mind, adults should be reminded that buying a gun or killing weapon for a child may be criminal.
Equally serious would be taking young men to a gun show and glorifying these killing devices. We know that children are not born racists — they are taught racism. I suspect the same applies to young men who grow up idolizing killing weapons. Parents, if you must go to gun shows, don’t take your children. Fairground board members, please step back and ask yourselves if this is the real mission of the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
James Upchurch
Sebring
