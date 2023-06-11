Our county commissioners recently rescinded the operating permit for one of our newest and most unique businesses. Kristen Smoyer had been granted a temporary permit to begin her new business Lake June Pontoons.
She made a large investment in boats, parking arrangements and insurance and I’m sure a lot of things I don’t even know about. Since opening her business, she has been an active member of the community organizing clean up events, donating life jackets to those needing them. Volunteering at local events and even compassionate use of her equipment for families having a memorial service.