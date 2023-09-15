Lakeview Water Sports should be left alone
I’ve lived in Sebring for 11 years and one of my greatest joys is seeing the successes and accomplishments of our younger, entrepreneurial residents. Our downtown area is booming with excitement, thanks to our young business owners who are making it happen. Not only are they putting in the long work hours, but they are balancing family life and often holding down additional jobs.
I’ve followed Lakeview Water Sports by social media posts that were shared by mutual friends. I do not personally know the owners; however, I was rooting for them from the sidelines and wishing them tremendous success. I’ve often thought that some of the beautiful resources in Highlands County were under-utilized.
If you go to any other lake community within Florida, the waterways are filled with boats and motor crafts. If you look on Lake Jackson, the lake is almost always empty except for a few fishing boats. Not only is our downtown area attracting more neighbors and visitors, but Lake Jackson is also finally getting more young families out for fun on the water. Thank you to the owners of Lakeview Water Sports for providing this form of recreation in our community.
I viewed the video recording of the Sebring City Council meeting on Aug. 1, 2023. Lakeview Water Sports and the location of their business was addressed. From what I witnessed; it appears that the owners of this business went through all the proper channels to gain what was needed to operate their business. They obtained the proper licenses and permits; they spoke directly to the authorities and neighbors alike and were granted permission to operate. Why now, after being in operation for several months are they being told they are in violation of an ordinance? Shouldn’t that have been something they were told during the planning process when they were obtaining the necessary permits? Something doesn’t sound right.
Why are so many businesses in Sebring not allowed to operate? Is this issue regarding Lakeview Water Sports really a zoning ordinance and if so, why wasn’t that addressed when they obtained permits and not three months after their business is in operation?