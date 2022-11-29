Leadership (or absence of)
Anyone of average intelligence desiring to lead the State of Florida knows Florida will have another hurricane. I’ll give our govenor the benefit of the doubt and credit him with knowing that fact. Early in his tenure, DeSantis would then have familiarized himself with state plans for dealing with disasters, specifically, hurricanes which should be based on years of experience.
While debating his challenger’s criticism of his response to Hurricane Ian, DeSantis responded, we told them, listen to your locals. Problem solved as in – not my fault.
The many active, retired, ex-military, myself included, will recognize the admission of dereliction of duty in that response. The governor himself an ex-military JAG officer should be familiar with dereliction of duty and, if he thinks we don’t know what it is, well, that would be insulting.
Our state leaders do not just sit back and watch locals respond to disasters. That’s what we ordinary people do. Their job is to be familiar with the mitigation plans of counties, monitor county responses and when necessary, second guess and override locals. In other words, take responsibility for saving lives and protecting property of the people of Florida when necessary.
Listen to your locals from a guy who meddles in classrooms, looks over shoulders of election officials and looks away when deadly disease threatens people who voted for him. And he wants to be President of the United States? Ludicrous!