It’s true, they say you learn something new every day. Well, I always thought that discourse was a meeting, exchange of ideas, agreements or nonagreements, arguments and discussion of ideas.
Well, the Republican National Committee certainly corrected those ideas for me. Now, legitimate political discourse means hitting policemen in the head with fire extinguishers, hitting them with poles with American flags attached, breaking windows and doors and making people run for their very lives during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Apparently the videos that the whole world watched on that day were somehow misleading as the RNC was probably watching the Disney Channel at the time.
The other motion taken at the RNC meeting was to cut off any donation support for Liz Cheney and (Adam) Kinzinger, the two Republicans trying to investigate the insurrection. That makes sense as they are donating millions of the people’s donations to Trump’s lawyers to cover legal bills for the 15 or so lawsuits he is being investigated on.
How does that make you feel, those of you donating your $25 campaign donation to find out it going into some lawyer’s pocket? The big lie continues, the ignorance continues and the country suffers for it.
Hal Graves
Sebring