Leisure Lakes Earth Day trash pick up was a success
Organized by Lake June Pontoons and the Greater Leisure Lakes Civic Association, over 40,000 pounds of trash were removed from our streets, vacant lots, and ditches. Three trailer loads of just tires, plus 15 additional loads of junk, appliances, furniture, and even a boat were pulled out of the area. The crews working Lake June removed lots of trash from along the state park shoreline.
This is a great example of our community working together to make Highlands County a better place to live. With Commissioner [Arlene] Tuck and Rhonda Hestand’s help, the county landfill waived tipping fees and provided safety vests, bags, and grabbers for volunteers. Sheriff [Paul] Blackman provided a crew of inmates and sheriff personnel to assist in the cleanup. Jamie Henry from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spent hours with her crew and dump trailer.
Many local businesses donated their time and dump trailers to use at the event, and local volunteers worked for two days to clean up our area. Each participant was awarded raffle tickets based on the amount of trash they brought in, and 21 local businesses and contractors provided raffle ticket prizes totaling nearly $5,000 at the drawing the following week.
Volunteers walked, used golf carts, four-wheelers, trucks, and trailers to scour the area. Neighborhood groups, retirees, business employees and students all pitched in to clean the area.
Everyone involved in the cleanup was disappointed in the volume of trash deposited by irresponsible citizens and urged anyone seeing illegal dumping to report the perpetrators to law enforcement. The “See Something-Say Something” number to call is 863-402-7200.
The Greater Leisure Lakes Civic Association is a non-profit organization registered by the state of Florida, and acts as a group to promote many community activities such as Families Helping Families with assistance for their Holidays, scholarships for LPHS seniors living in our area, and contributions to the LL Volunteer Fire department auxiliary. In 2022-23, our association has provided over $7,000 to community projects.
Greater Leisure Lakes Civic Association