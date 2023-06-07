Leisure Lakes Earth Day trash pick up was a success

Organized by Lake June Pontoons and the Greater Leisure Lakes Civic Association, over 40,000 pounds of trash were removed from our streets, vacant lots, and ditches. Three trailer loads of just tires, plus 15 additional loads of junk, appliances, furniture, and even a boat were pulled out of the area. The crews working Lake June removed lots of trash from along the state park shoreline.

