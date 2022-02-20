I was in a store the other day when I saw a young boy and his dad shopping. The boy had a fun T-shirt on with a figure emblazoned on the front. I glanced at him, smiled and told him I really liked his shirt. He smiled broadly and looked at me for a second and said, “I really like your shirt too.” I smiled and laughed and thanked him because my shirt was a nondescript plain blue shirt.
I couldn’t help but think what a nice little boy he was and how proud his father must be for raising such a thoughtful little man. I thought about him again as I drove home and read terrible, ugly bumper stickers on vehicles denouncing others who did not believe the way the driver believed.
I wish we could all learn to be more like this little boy. As the title of the book says, “Everything I Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”
Mimi Hardy
Sebring