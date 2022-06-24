Lessons learned in ‘Stay Cool’
I want to express my appreciation for the excellent article 18 June 2022 title ‘Stay Cool’ by Kim Moody.
When I see something in the Highlands News-Sun by Kim Moody, I know it has to be something I want to read carefully – maybe several times through – and pay attention to. Probably even clip and save for future reference. Today’s column titled ‘Stay Cool’ was just more of her excellent reporting.
I’m trying not to be one of those ‘know it alls’ who has been here for what seems like forever. Like there is nothing more I can learn. Ms. Moody proved me wrong yet again.
Thank you, Kim. Keep up the good work.
Miss Sam Heede
Spring Lake