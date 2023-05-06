In Avon Park, State Road 64, called Main Street, primarily functions as the major, well used, throughfare. Mostly it is used by workers going to and from their jobs, parents/school buses dropping off and picking up children at the middle and high school, and recreationists going to and from the Air Force Range. Very seldom traveled by a tourist.
It has parallel parking that is never full.
Now it seems the city is set on changing the four lanes to two lanes and using the lost lane for angle parking, creating traffic nightmares such as bottleneck traffic jams, traffic volume doubled in each lane (two to one) and doubled increased travel time. Think about backing blindly out of the angle parking slots into heavy crossing traffic? Many accidents will occur making the one lane blocked creating total traffic stoppage with no alternate or bypass routes.
A great number of middle school kids cross Main Street. Only way to continue to keep them safe will be to increase the crosswalk walk time, further hindering the flow of traffic.
Why not convert the empty/unused areas near Main Street into parking lots with angle parking and the empty/used areas actually on Main Street into floral landscaped “mini parks” with covered tables and seating for when a tourist does walk/shop/eat on Main Street? This will better beautify the city and lessen the blight of Main Street. Also more “tourist friendly” bussinesses.