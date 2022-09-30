Let’s compromise
Let’s think about banning books for a few minutes.
Let’s think about banning books for a few minutes.
Should I decide which books to ban your child from reading? Or maybe you should decide which ones my girl or boy can read. If I’m, say, Muslim, should I ban from your children the Bible? Or perhaps the ancient Native American worldview, for example, should be banned.
Well, this gets tricky quickly. How about if we just ban books of violence? Violence is bad, so that should be easy. We could therefore quickly ban all books that deal with World Wars 1 and 2, the Civil War, the Crusades ... and street violence in general.
Actually, racism is a tricky issue, so if I’m in charge, let’s pretend racism doesn’t exist by banning all books that might deal with racial issues. And while we’re at it, alt left and alt right viewpoints.
This is fun. We might want to close down libraries in general, because there is a lot of controversial material there, and since you and I might not agree upon how broad-minded and free-thinking our children should be taught to be, it’d be easier if we simply encourage healthy, outside activities rather than mind-expanding book learning.
But let’s make a compromise. Why don’t you prohibit from your household the books you don’t want your child to be exposed to, and I’ll make early childhood decisions for my children. That way, I’m not stepping on your freedoms to choose what you think is best, and vice versa, and we can go back to living in the great experiment that is called democracy and freedom of choice. Deal?
Anne Kennedy
Lake Placid
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.