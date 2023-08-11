Lies continue
For years, we have heard from Donald Trump and his followers that the 2020 election was stolen from him. He knew the truth and instead of accepting the defeat and having a smooth transition of power, he proceeded to try to take over the government of the United States. I think most thinking people are disgusted and tired of this baby and his winning.
To claim the election was stolen, there must be evidence.
The questions then is: Why didn’t those with the evidence provide such to any of the dozens of Trump-appointed United States attorneys, including United States Attorney General Barr. Attorney General Barr is on the record stating there was no such evidence of voter fraud presented.
Even though Trump’s Fox News acolytes were pedaling the stolen election on their television shows, privately, on the record, they were debunking that lie. Fox was being sued by the company who provided the voting machines used in the election. Part of the reason Fox did not want to go to trial was because they wanted to avoid the duplicity on the part of Fox Trump mouthpieces being exposed in the media. Fox, therefore, settled out of court for over a quarter billion dollars.
The only conclusion left is the stolen election crowd has no evidence that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen from Donald Trump and yet they continue to spread the lie. Case closed.