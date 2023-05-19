Life and nations do last forever
When we are in our 20’s we thought our life would last forever.
As we age towards retirement, and friends and family members pass, it becomes more obvious that in fact life and nations do not last forever.
Nations and kingdoms at some point will be gone or reduced in influence.
I was born in 1939, prior to WW2, by far the “greatest generation”. The U.S. forces stopped Hitler and the Japanese from completing their plan for world dominance.
When our troops came home, they created an economic powerhouse.
Our Republic form of government is now in a phase of Socialism towards Communism.
The feeble empty suit in the White House can not find his way from a stage unless led by the hand. His weak actions provide no sense of leadership at home and looks like a lost child with other world leaders.
We do not defend our borders, yet give millions and billions to other countries to stop illegals from entering.
Our deserving veterans live on the street and illegals live in five-star hotels.
As a country we are supposed to accept men posing as women and have men exposing themselves in showers with young females.
Parents that speak out at public meetings are classified as terrorists.
A failing nation:
- Fights endless wars
- Accumulates massive debt
- Creates a dependent citizenry
- Allow illegal drugs to enter the country
- Refuses to jail criminals and turns beautiful cities into slums
- Sexualize very young children
- Do away with our national identity
- Abandons God, faith and family
We have an obligation to those that fought and died in service to their country, to stand and fight against those that are derelict in their duty to serve the people, and people that spread anger and hatred against those of us that are grateful to live in the “greatest country” in the world.
While the prognosis is far from good. Only God knows if America’s day in the Sun is over.
John Larsen
Sebring
