Updated: August 20, 2023 @ 4:57 am
The bubble-headed bleached blonde comes on at five to tell us about airport chaos with a gleam in her eye. We record the news to watch after supper so we don’t lose our appetite.
Many stories focus on air rage among other passengers and/or flight attendants. Since we are on a break from COVID, air traffic has been at higher levels this year.
I was dreading my flights to complete a round trip to my hometown. Based on the various news reports, I expected to experience rude compatriots.
I am retired and have no place to be. I adopted a “take each day at a time” outlook. I decided to check my luggage rather than be burdened with schlepping it through the airport stopover.
I politely greeted everyone I met with a smile, and guess what happened? Everyone was cheerful and kind. There was no drama on my flights.
There are approximately 25,000 commercial flights on most days in the U.S., meaning 2.3 million people are flying (Google). That is remarkable when you think about the volume of people and the logistics required to make it happen. But it is not newsworthy. We are bombarded with news stories about late flights with tired and angry travelers. We never hear that most of us endure unremarkable travels.
The first issue is that the media tries to stir the pot by exaggerating the stories and then cramming those ideas down our throats. The second issue is personal. People say, “life is what you make it.”
That means your attitude affects your experience, and it affects it in two ways. The first is how your attitude affects you. If you are pessimistic, you can find fault with everything. Or you can have a more enjoyable experience if you are happy.
The second is how your attitude affects other people. Since I had a good attitude, it was reflected in my interactions with others.
The only potentially upsetting event that took place was the lousy weather in Charlotte. This caused our plane and many others to be late. Subsequently, no planes flew out on time. Many people were concerned about missing their connections.
As a seasoned traveler, I did the same thing the other seasoned travelers did. We crowded into the three bars on our concourse and drank. Why? For good or ill, life is what you make it.
Eleanor Chilson
Sebring
