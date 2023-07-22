Limits needed on payday lenders
Florida has the second highest bankruptcy rate of any state, in 2022 figures, according to debt.org. There is no single reason for this. The cost of housing is high. We have a lot of senior citizens, who often have medical bills and suffer from the high cost of prescription drugs.
Here is another possible reason: Payday loans. I have seen contradictory information on how many states have banned payday loans. Reputable sources say that 18 states have banned them but other sources say that only twelve states ban them. Four states recently put serious limits on what payday lenders can do. Florida puts few limits on them.
“Do Payday Loans Cause Bankruptcy?” is a 2019 article in the Journal of Law and Economics. The article tells us that payday loan offices have more locations in the US than McDonalds and Starbucks combined. It concludes that “payday loans exacerbate financial distress.”
Do payday loans contribute to bankruptcy? The article concludes that when someone takes out a payday loan, their risk of bankruptcy doubles.
I wish that Florida would join the states which have put serious limits on what payday lenders can do to their customers.