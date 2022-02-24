Lives are not worthless
I was stunned that the writer of this letter/column (Feb. 14) was so dismissive of the lives of our sea cows as if being hit by boat propellers is their fault. They are not stupid animals. They just move slowly like sloths do.
I know the writer must have a brain bigger than an alligator, but I wonder why he doesn’t just hook his boat up to a trailer, which he surely must own, and just drive it to the Gulf. He could go 85 mph probably without even getting a ticket and get there faster even. Instead, he wants to risk the lives of manatees and their young just so he can save an hour and a half.
I don’t know how old he is, but I am 76 and can remember sea cows in the waterways for my whole life, even in the Miami River. They even eat lettuce as people used to throw it in the river and they would feast upon it ... never any unusual smells were added to what was already there, either.
Secondly, not that I want the USA to send troops to Ukraine but, honestly, how can he say that Ukraine is worthless?
Now, that’s two sets of living beings in one letter being deemed worthless. And, I don’t think the size of the brain has that much to do with intelligence. Look at parrots, for instance ...
Dolores D/Errico
Sebring