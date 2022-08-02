Lock him up?
In a recent letter to the editor, someone suggested that former President Donald Trump should be locked up for Jan. 6th.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 9:58 am
Give me a break!
President Trump authorized 20,000 National Guard troops to protect the Capital. Pelosi and the DC mayor did not act on his authorization. They are the ones who should be locked up. They wanted the riot to happen so that they could blame President Trump.
And as for locking people up, let’s start with Hillary for the needless deaths at Benghazi and the treasonous Russian Conspiracy against President Trump that was proven that she authorized and paid for just to discredit a sitting president.
Also, lock up Nancy and Paul Pelosi for blatant insider trading illegally enriching themselves on the impeachable actions of the current Speaker of the House.
Also, the current illegitimate president is blatantly compromised by China as his son’s laptop is proving that he is lying and is guilty of treason by his actions to assist China at the detriment of the USA.
There are a great many Democrats who need to be locked up, but certainly not President Trump. One of the best presidents this country has ever been fortunate to have and will hopefully have again soon.
Vote Republican.
Rocco Joseph Mazza
Sebring
