Look at the common denominator
Most citizens in both the major political parties want basically the same thing: a strong middle class in which we can all thrive: ample financial security, a strong sense of community, a future for our children. Yes, we have differences, but the differences we are now displaying are blown out of proportion to the common good.
The greatest reason for revolution is general financial insecurity, which we’ve been experiencing for several decades. It happens when leaders become out of touch with their people.
It happened in the 13 original American colonies when we were levied a tax on British Tea whose beneficiaries were the Brit elites rather than the American taxpayers. In India it happened when the British closed India’s thriving cotton mills so those mills couldn’t compete with the ones in Britain; that’s when Gandhi led the independence movement by hand spinning his own cotton dhoti. It happens wherever people in general feel deprived of a basic quality of life, self determination, financial stability.
The democrats feel there are too many people who can’t provide fully for themselves; the republicans feel threatened by outsiders because they are already having a hard enough time providing for themselves.
What’s the common denominator here? It’s middle class financial insecurity. In effect, we middle class folks are feeling the pinch, and turning the blame against one another.
Both Dems and Reps actually have much more in common with one another than the politicians would like us to believe. The only people that benefit from a stark division between parties are the politicians who get voted in by playing the blame game.
Anne Kennedy
Lake Placid