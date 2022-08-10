Look at the records
All politics are local. The race for Highlands County commissioner between Don Elwell and Kathy Rapp is not a popularity contest. You should not cast your vote based on who was born and raised here and who has “only” been here for 20 years. Our citizens need to vote for the person who can best do the job.
Don Elwell has been very involved in our community for years. He was named ”Best Elected Local Official” for his outstanding work communicating and helping citizens before, during and after Hurricane Irma. Don has hosted 20 town hall–style meetings. He listens to concerns from all of our citizens and helps everyone, regardless of their party affiliation.
None of the other county officials communicate as effectively or regularly as Don Elwell does, even though he’s not currently in office. One of his strengths is his work on the county budget. He will continue to be fiscally responsible and keep our property taxes low. Every registered voter (all parties) in the county can vote in the Aug. 23 primary – or prior — during early voting. Please do your research, look at their records and priorities, and vote for Don Elwell.