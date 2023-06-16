Love conquers all
Vladimir Putin has a close relationship with his Russian Orthodox Church.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 3:23 am
But Putin needs to become a “born again Christian” changing his foreign policy toward Ukraine from “kill thy neighbor” to Christ’s foreign policy of “love thy neighbor.”
As a “born again Christian” Vladimir Putin needs to end his war with Ukraine and help Ukraine rebuild its country.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
