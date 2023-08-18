Low pressure sewers won’t work

The proposed low pressure sewer system being forced upon Highlands County residents is not the best use of money for this community. This system is plagued with problems and is unreliable and does not work in the event of a power outage. The local government officials are ignoring the will of the residents in regard to these mandates. The cost of installing and maintaining this sewer is being left to homeowners that don’t want or can’t afford this responsibility. It is a burden that our community should not have to bear.

