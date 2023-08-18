Low pressure sewers won’t work
The proposed low pressure sewer system being forced upon Highlands County residents is not the best use of money for this community. This system is plagued with problems and is unreliable and does not work in the event of a power outage. The local government officials are ignoring the will of the residents in regard to these mandates. The cost of installing and maintaining this sewer is being left to homeowners that don’t want or can’t afford this responsibility. It is a burden that our community should not have to bear.
To be honest, I actually would love to see a gravity-flow sewer system in Lake Placid. One that works for the people. If the grant money is not enough to fund the right kind of sewer system it should be modified to be able to cover all costs associated with it rather than trying to cover more homes and spread the installation and maintenance expenses to the consumer.
Some of the costs associated with this, but not mentioned, are the cost to fill your perfectly good septic tank, $2,500; the cost to have a new electrical service put in older homes that don’t have an extra 220v circuit available, $5,000; the cost to install a generator to power the pump in the event of electrical failure, $10,000-plus, remember Ian, 10 days with no electricity; and the cost of repairing the pumps and equipment.
We as a community ask the sewer district and Town of Lake Placid to hear your citizens. Give back the grant and abandon the current project.
Say no to low pressure sewer mandates.