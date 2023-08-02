Mace shares too much
I certainly hope Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) isn’t being entrusted with state secrets. Obviously, the woman will tell anything.
As a GOP supporter, I was offended at her remarks about passing on sex so she wouldn’t be late for a “prayer” breakfast. OK, so I’m a bit of a dinosaur, but I was raised to keep that sort of personal information to yourself. Ladies do not tell these things.
I do hope she does not serve on any sort of Intelligence gathering agency or anything to do with national security. Maybe they can hide her on a climate control committee.
Bless her heart, y’all.
Suzanna Crean
Avon Park
