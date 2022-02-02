Maybe a cult
A cult is defined as:
1. A religious group that is not part of a larger and more accepted religion and that has beliefs regarded by many people as extreme or dangerous.
2. A situation in which people admire something or someone too much.
Cult ideology most often follows religion but can also roll over into politics when people attach themselves too closely to a political figure as we saw in the case of #45. A following of mindless have-nots defend every sinister utterance and action perpetrated by the defeated president which continues to this day. Unflinching allegiance to a single person or ideology is dangerous as is witnessed through history. Religious and political fanatics live in a fog of alternative facts and vocabulary which appeal to communal thinking.
If it smells like a cult, it may be.
Horace Markley
Sebring