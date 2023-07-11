McRaven’s book recommended for all
Some time ago, I purchased Admiral William McRaven’s book, “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog,” and I was pleased to see that one of your readers mentioned the Navy Seal in an editorial today.
Unfortunately, the writer of the editorial, ‘So much needs to be done,” could not pass up the opportunity to beat up President Trump, once again by calling him a bully, narcissist, grifter, carney and liar.
One has nothing to do with the other.
Liberal Democrats love to call President Trump names and accuse him of anything and everything they can think of, while failing to mention our current president, Joe Biden, who is alleged to be the first president who has sold our country’s secrets to enrich himself and his family.
I have followed President Biden’s career most of my life and although I have never been a fan of his, I have not sunk low enough to call him names. He is, after all, the President of the United States, my president. I took an oath 55 years ago to defend this country and that includes our president.
Calling anyone names is childish. Calling past or current presidents names demonstrates a person’s disrespect for the individual and the office.
Admiral William McRaven is definitely a man to be admired and I highly recommend his book, particularly for our youth.
Don Norton
Sebring
