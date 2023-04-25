Memory shapes, teaches us
We are presently in the “Holocaust, Days of Remembrance”. The holocaust occurred in the heart of Europe, in Germany, which in 1933, was a civilized and advanced democracy. A strong man by the name of Adolph Hitler came to power.
Between 1933 and 1945, Adolph Hitler and the Nazi Party systematically carried out the persecution and murder of six million Jewish people, including men, women and children. Adolph Hitler told Germany’s citizens that they needed to build a national community which would include only Aryans, who he considered superior people. Those people who didn’t belong could be eliminated. This not only included the Jewish people, but millions of others he considered politically, racially and socially unfit. Adolph Hitler and the Nazi Party committed genocide, which is the Holocaust. Through planning and propaganda, he convinced the population to follow him. They built concentration camps and gas chambers where murder took place in a systematic and governmental way.
As I have said so many times, “It only takes one man”. Our country, the United States of America, was built as a democratic republic. Our democracy is slowly slipping away from us.
Beware of people who tell you that if you believe in what they say and follow them, you will reach “nirvana”. Memory is what shapes us. Memory is what teaches us. We must understand that is where our redemption is. We must never forget.