Mendel’s position is not simpleminded
I’m not acquainted with Councilwoman Terry Mendel or her husband Tom. Frankly, all I know about her is what I have read in this newspaper. But what I have read leads me to conclude that the dear lady is in dire need of some defense.
Because of her objections to official approval, if not encouragement, of bawdy adult entertainment (read that “burlesque shows”) in downtown Sebring, she has suffered unwarranted reproach and disparagement from members of the community who seem to equate freedom of speech with “anything goes.” Some have even suggested that the position she has taken even disqualifies her from retaining her seat on the council.
In the initial public meeting called to discuss these matters, one resident opined, “I’m concerned artistically about our community and our freedoms.” He was clearly expressing the opinion of some who felt that any action of the city to set standards for permitted entertainment would unfairly impinge on the “rights and freedoms” of a significant segment of its population.
The fact is Mrs. Mendel’s position is not that of a small, simpleminded, obscure minority that has no right to be heard. She is articulating a “Christian” perspective, which although it has numerous detractors, is widely accepted in this community (at least on Sunday.) That viewpoint fell from the lips of Christ himself, who said, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” It’s hard to imagine our Lord sitting in the front row of such a crowd, laughing at uncovered buttocks and risqué humor, applauding and giving his approval.
My point is this: Give the lady a break, listen to her reasoning without rancor, and seriously consider decisions that will long impact what kind of a community this is. She is not just a “voice crying in the wilderness.” She represents more of this community than has been apparent in media coverage.