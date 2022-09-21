Money in the mail
Today in the mail I received a solicitation for support from the Republican National Committee. Included in the mailing was a crisp, $1 bill; apparently to emphasize the urgency of the request.
It caught my attention. But wait, I also got a mailing from Marco Rubio and it had a crisp $2 bill enclosed. Apparently, Marco’s need for donations is twice as urgent as the RNC.
As I considered both of these requests, I thought to myself, with only a few weeks left until the mid-term election, there might be a lot more free money coming in the mail soon. So, I think I will hold off on responding to these solicitations to see who is going to send me the most free money to donate to their campaign. For this campaign season, this bizarre technique seems to be the technique of choice.
So, if there is a candidate out there that wants to send me a crisp $20 bill along with your fundraising request, I might consider it … even if you are a Democrat.
Mark Walczak
Sebring
