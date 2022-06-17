Morals need to be reintroduced
Several readers have written in this past week regarding the most recent mass murders, along with whom they blame for the carnage, and what their proposed solutions are. They are completely off the mark on both counts.
One writer blames politicians for not imposing stricter gun laws. Nowhere is there mention of the culpability of the murderer. Once again we are hearing the ridiculous viewpoint that inanimate objects are the cause of people being shot. How about an alternate viewpoint that once you cheapen life in society over the past half century, you then reap the results. If you can kill babies legally, if you can glorify violence and shootings on TV and in movies, and if you fail to teach morality in schools you might just end up where our society is now.
Another writer proposes holding the gun store liable for the murders in the SunTrust Bank case. Using that bizarre logic we would then be holding GM, Ford, and Chrysler liable in drunk driving deaths. Another free pass for the person actually responsible.
There is no easy solution to stop hate and murder. It would take a generation to make a dent in it, and that would only be through the reintroduction of morals into our sick society.
James Freyler
Sebring