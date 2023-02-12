Regarding the following opinion letter to the editor dated 02/07/23, “Social Security and Medicare need to be stabilized:
The United States can easily revert to a lower standard of living, basically going back in time where so many people struggle. I do think there can be cuts in other programs (i.e., disability, SSI welfare, etc.). Congress needs to address how to stabilize the Social Security and Medicare programs. If congress reduces benefits, it will affect everybody, your political party won’t matter.”