More common nonsense
Used car lots: Last month I wrote about the unseen sticker shock. I just don’t get it. When I buy or sell a used vehicle out of my yard, the only paperwork involved is signing the title. The DMV takes care of the rest, i.e. tax, title and tags. When you go to a dealer, new or used, out come a tome of forms to sign.
Gas prices: Sure, they are very high now, “Thanks Joe.” What gets me is the different blends and their prices. Diesel, one of the cheapest to produce and yet it is one of the most expensive. Ethanol free or boat gas. Why does it cost more to not add ethanol to the blend? Are we paying for ‘The Gangrene New Deal’?
Jan. 6th committee: Why are these clowns so hell-bent on putting Trump on death row when the Clintons and the Bidens are free to walk around untouched? It’s too bad he didn’t have enough time to drain the swamp.
Planned Parenthood: What an oxymoron. They are notoriously guilty of killing babies, harvesting the body parts and selling them. How can anyone become a parent if they don’t have any babies? I guess it’s the lefts way of twisting the English language!
Clocks: It’s almost that time of year again to reset our clocks. I guess that Congress is constipated on that movement (pun intended). But they have diarrhea of the mouth when re-election time rolls around.
Charlie Crist: Party jumping Charlie. He has run out of parties to be a part of. Maybe he will join the Halloween Party, after all, he does change his mask and costume frequently.
As you can see, with this current cast of clowns on the belchway (sic) we will never run out of common nonsense.
This letter is in memory of our dear friend and comrade, George “Duke” Phalan. He was a member of VFW Post 4300 and served in WWII and Korea. He enjoyed my letters and always told me, “Keep writing them Doty, keep writing”.