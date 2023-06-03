More confusion
The Texas Senate has passed a bill requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in all classrooms. By the time you read this, the Texas House may well have passed this bill as well, making it law in Texas.
Updated: June 3, 2023 @ 8:44 am
Does posting the Ten Commandments serve any function? I don’t believe it does.
Nowhere in the New Testament are Christians told to follow the Ten Commandments. In Acts chapter 15, the Apostles meet in Jerusalem to consider under what conditions gentiles can become Christians. They reach a decision, and send out a letter. Obeying the Ten Commandments is not required. This isn’t surprising because the Ten Commandments contain the Jewish sabbath, which Christians have never followed. Everything else in the Ten Commandments is restated elsewhere in the New Testament. Murderers, thieves and liars are condemned, for instance.
While the Ten Commandments are historically important, posting them in classrooms will only spread confusion about what Christians believe. If members of the Texas legislature think they are standing up for Christianity by passing this bill, they are sadly mistaken.
Dale L. Gillis
Sebring
