More people = more immigration
“Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth.”--Genesis 1:28
The above quote from Scripture might have made sense in Biblical times, but its ramifications today should be taken “with a grain of salt.” – Leviticus 2:13
The Industrial Revolution set off a chain of events that resulted in mass migration from farm to factory that uprooted lives and a population increase that threatens the existence of our planet. Then and now, warnings about overpopulation were mostly disregarded as inaccurate and alarmist. Two harbingers of doom were prophets of too many people fighting over limited resources.
English cleric Thomas Malthus foresaw this apocalyptic disaster in Essay On The Principle Of Population (1798). He argued that “the power of population is greater than the power to produce subsistence.” Results would be hunger, famine, and mass migration.
World population hit 1 billion in Malthus’ time. Eschewing government intervention, he predicted natural controls – war, starvation, disease, and moral restraint. One of his disciples was Charles Darwin, whose “survival of the fittest” mentality had Malthusian overtones.
Fast forward to the 20th century and Paul Ehrlich’s “The Population Bomb” (1968). Ehrlich brought government into play by advocating taxes on larger families, tax incentives for permanent male sterilization, and increased use of contraceptives, abortion, and sex education. He would eliminate food aid to Third World countries if they didn’t mandate male sterilization for families with three children. China’s One Child Policy (two if the firstborn was female) was a reflection of Ehrlich’s draconian philosophy. World population had now reached 4 billion.
Population increase means mass migration and immigration problems in developed nations. The recent White House pronouncement has slowed migration to our southern border. The UK is now sending migrants crossing the English Channel to Rwanda. Similar perilous trips bring migrants across the Mediterranean to European shores. World population just hit 8 billion and is projected to reach 10 billion around the mid-21st Century.
The planned colonization of Mars is more than just space exploration. It may be the modern fulfillment of the prophecies of Malthus and Ehrlich of what to do with surplus population that challenges our Third Rock From The Sun.
Ed Engler
Sebring