More support needed for law enforcement
I can’t imagine how frustrating it is for law enforcement in today’s environment.
Hell, sometimes the criminal is back on the street before the officer can complete his paperwork. This new agenda is giving more rights to the criminal than the victims.
It’s “nuts” the way California, New York, and many other states are protecting the criminals.
We need more Grady Judds, Paul Blackmans, and James Fanslers, who will protect the public and put the bad guys where they belong.
This also needs the strong support of our judicial system.
John Hughes
Lake Placid