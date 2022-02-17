There was movie out a while ago about The American Revolution. “The Patriot” was horrywood [sic] but did capture a bit of the reality of armed conflict.
If one has not seen it, it is worth the time but, no, the British did not herd everyone in a village into a church and set it ablaze. That honor goes to a Waffen SS unit in Northern France following the D-Day invasion.
At one point in the movie the protagonist’s son meets his father and the guerilla band he is leading against the British. The son is a little put off by the caliber of individual that make up this group; not the noble, high-minded idealists he expected.
The father takes him to task, asking exactly who he thinks will to do this kind of work?
The current rebellions around the world against the NWO’s totalitarian mandates vis-à-vis masks, unproven vaxes, lockdowns et al are led by truckers, bikers and other out riders – not politicians or activist or celebrities and definitely not the urban bourgeois.
“And how can man die better than facing fearful odds, for the ashes of his fathers, and the temples of his Gods?” – Thomas Babington Macauley
Harold Day
Lake Placid