Much appreciation for Fire Rescue
Recently, I had occasion to call the Highlands County Fire Rescue to my home in Lorida because of a strange odor permeating my home. My dog, Banner, was behaving strangely, incessantly barking and sniffing all around the home. I was concerned but did not want to bother the fire department; however, I couldn’t sleep because of the odor and the dog’s continued barking.
I did call the fire department and Engines 24 and 19 arrived quickly, and about six or seven men searched the entire home and surroundings, but by that time, the odor was gone. I felt so sorry to have called them because it was 1:30 a.m. and they left their homes and families to come and investigate if there was a danger in my home.
I am so very grateful for these firemen, who are so kind and willing to give up their night’s sleep to make sure people are safe. They were just fabulous. Because of their inspection of my home, I was able to sleep in peace the rest of the night.
So, thank you kind gentlemen, I will never forget you.