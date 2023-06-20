When we moved to Sebring 14 years ago, I wanted to write. I have been published for 30 years in editorials, in newspapers in New York and Pennsylvania, and several national outlets.
Sebring is beautiful, one of the few cities in the U.S. centered around a circle. The centerpiece of downtown Sebring is Circle Park Drive, a circular street that encloses a serene leafy green park. The entire downtown area is a historic district that contains twenty-two buildings. This Serene Park historically served as the focal point of the city from the very beginning of Sebring’s social activities, both political gatherings and religious services. Now it boasts of everything between the Roaring ‘20s and Halloween events.
Sebring, a cultural center, the public library, Sebring Historical Society, Highlands Art League and Museum and Highlands Lakeside Theatre. Wicked Weed, dispensing marijuana, and The Circle Theater.
The Historical Society states “the city was founded by George Sebring”. Who purchased 1,400 acres around Lake Jackson. He generously donated land to churches of every faith to build their churches. He sold parcels to people stipulating that they would agree to neither use nor make alcohol on their property. Sebring grew into a lovely city surrounding a circle that spread out to a perfect place to live and raise families.
Our local newspaper article: “Council hosts lively discussion on burlesque show.” The Sebring council agreed to an Irish pub, a hotel on the second floor of 209 Circle Park Drive with burlesque performances. Burlesque celebrates the female body and sexuality and drag performances.
Solomon was charged to build a house for God to dwell in. 2 Chronicles 2:6 ”But who can build him a house, seeing the heaven and heaven of heavens cannot contain him?” Gen 1:27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. Gen 2:18 I will make him a help meet. Gen 2:21 And the LORD God caused a sleep: he took one of his ribs, closed the flesh; Gen 2:24 “shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh. Mayo says there are two sexes, man claims 81, “It is how you feel.”
A Gay Pride parade was held; over 300 people prayed opposing this Godless demonstration. Keep praying.