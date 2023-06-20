When we moved to Sebring 14 years ago, I wanted to write. I have been published for 30 years in editorials, in newspapers in New York and Pennsylvania, and several national outlets.

Sebring is beautiful, one of the few cities in the U.S. centered around a circle. The centerpiece of downtown Sebring is Circle Park Drive, a circular street that encloses a serene leafy green park. The entire downtown area is a historic district that contains twenty-two buildings. This Serene Park historically served as the focal point of the city from the very beginning of Sebring’s social activities, both political gatherings and religious services. Now it boasts of everything between the Roaring ‘20s and Halloween events.

