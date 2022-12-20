My perspective of a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service
The First Presbyterian Church of Sebring cordially invites our neighbors from Sebring to come and celebrate our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 5:04 am
The candlelight service is different for everyone. You don’t need to be a religious person to attend, because it is a universal service with time to reflect and a time to show support to one another. There is always a need to stop and reflect during the holidays. We all can benefit from reflection, silent thoughts and even a spoken prayer.
Our service is on Saturday, Dec. 24th, at 4 p.m. Each week thousands of churches in all walks of faith enjoy lighting candles of support and love for the people of all faiths who believe in the Christ child. It is a message of hope free from politics and negativity. We are all children of a higher being who at times, if only once a year, are brought together for the chance to experience hope, peace, love and joy for all of us. After all, the last candle lit during Christmas Eve service is for Jesus Christ, the birth of this baby, our Savior. Singing “Silent Night” is a song we sing as the last candle is lit. This symbolism of the last candle is the birth of the redeemer, the Savior.
Candlelight services are calming by nature. Surrounded by darkness and the glowing of candles, people have the opportunity to reflect on the reason for the gathering.
Take time to enjoy the quiet of the night and listen to the joyful sounds of our community and who knows, you may even pray a little prayer. This is what Christmas Eve service means to me. I would like to invite you to First Presbyterian Church to find out what it may mean for you.
First Presbyterian Church of Sebring, 319 Poinsettia Ave.; 863-385-0107.
Jeanette Stypa
Sebring
