Although many local voices complain about the “out of control spending” in Washington, Highlands County commissioners stuck out their hands and accepted $20 million in funds from President Joe Biden’s successful plan to revitalize our mucked up infrastructure.
One local government “servant” voted no regarding the allocation of these funds solely to be sure that local reporters pluck their name into the newspaper. This public servant’s latest display of ignorance was a no vote to allocate ARPA funds for the Sun ‘N Lake special district’s ailing water and sewer system, which is in dire need of an upgrade. This commissioner is mired in the muck of politics and self interest.