The Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring would like to thank the community for supporting the National Day of Prayer Luncheon.

Special thanks goes to our Presenting Sponsor, AdventHealth Sebring, and their President and CEO Jason Dunkel; Gold Sponsors: Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy and County Commissioners Chris Campbell and Scott Kirouac; Silver Sponsors included Ables and Craig ,PA., Allstate Jessica Hartline, County Commissioner Arlene Tuck, Assembly Church, George and Nancy Hensley, Newsom Eye and Laser Center, Sebring Animal Hospital, Dr. Larry and Jill Jernigan, Polatty Family, Statler Financial, and Bob Swaine.

