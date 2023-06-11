The Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring would like to thank the community for supporting the National Day of Prayer Luncheon.
Special thanks goes to our Presenting Sponsor, AdventHealth Sebring, and their President and CEO Jason Dunkel; Gold Sponsors: Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy and County Commissioners Chris Campbell and Scott Kirouac; Silver Sponsors included Ables and Craig ,PA., Allstate Jessica Hartline, County Commissioner Arlene Tuck, Assembly Church, George and Nancy Hensley, Newsom Eye and Laser Center, Sebring Animal Hospital, Dr. Larry and Jill Jernigan, Polatty Family, Statler Financial, and Bob Swaine.
Donations will be made to the Highlands County Domestic Violence Shelter and Heartland Food Bank.
Thanks goes to guest speakers Sheriff Paul Blackman for his presentation what prayer means to him; Reverend Dustin Wood’s (Grace Bible Church) main presentation and leading each table to spend time praying for their needs and concerns; Reverend Robert Shannon of Wings (Faith Christian Worship Center) and Reverend Ed Sager (Highlands Grace Reformed Church) also led in prayer.
The Sebring High School Show Choir under the direction of Christi Hagen provided beautiful music.
The event was made possible with the support of First Church of Sebring’s Reverend David Juliano who gave the invocation, “Women of Faith” for served our food and provided the beautiful table centerpieces and Pastor Rich Storts, Gene Bender, and Chris Hendrix prepared our food.
The National Day of Prayer is a great time to remember the need and importance of prayer, especially for children. “Serving the children of the world” is the motto of Kiwanis International. Prayer is the perfect way to start that movement toward improving our community and the world for children. The event encouraged participation in “Putting Our Best Foot Forward for Kids, a Kiwanis program to provide shoes and personal care items for the nearly 500 homeless students in Highlands County’s Schools.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring is a service club to strengthen our community by serving children. Kiwanis meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at 3 Gens Grill, Highlands Ridge Golf Course, 3455 E Fairway Vista Drive, Avon Park, Florida and the first Wednesday of each month in Downtown Sebring at 7:15 a.m. As it says in Matthew 5:16, (NIV) “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” Thank you.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring