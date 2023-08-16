Never question the Holocaust
In the past few years, surprising numbers of people have questioned the Holocaust, or questioned how many died in concentration camps or elsewhere. How do we know that standard history is accurate? A documentary with film footage taken at the Nuremberg Trials (1945-46) is available on a DVD, “Nuremberg, The Nazis Facing Their Crimes.”
Film taken by the Allied forces shows Allied soldiers on bulldozers pushing piles of bodies into mass graves.
Otto Ohlendorf was a defendant and he testified that as an SS general, he supervised the execution of 90,000 people, mostly Jews. The units under Ohlendorf had mobile gas chambers on trucks but most of those who died were shot in open-air executions. Ohlendorf is described as an “anti-semitic theorist,” which apparently qualified him to be a general in the SS. He was convicted and died in prison.
Rudolf Hoss, the commandant of Auschwitz, was not a defendant at Nuremberg but he was called as a witness. He testified that 2.5 million people died at Auschwitz while he was commandant. That figure apparently applies to those who died in the gas chambers. Prosecutors say that another million people died from forced labor, so there were actually 3.5 million victims. Hoss was later executed by the Polish government.
Everything is being questioned these days, but questioning the Holocaust is a dead end.