Never repeat mistakes of history
Major world disasters occurred at the ballot box by uninformed voters electing popular but deceptively unqualified leaders in government. Two examples are Adolph Hitler of Germany and Vladimir Putin of Russia.
Our forefathers feared having uninformed citizens electing popular but deceptively unqualified presidents. Our forefathers tried avoiding this complex problem by using the more informed electoral college as voters in United States presidential elections.
After realizing Hitler was a popular but deceptive, dangerous and unqualified dictator, many German citizens and Jews wanted to quickly escape Germany. Today many Russian citizens also want to quickly escape Russia because of Putin and his dangerous dictatorship government.
However when Mikhail Gorbachev was Russia’s president, both Russia and our world were in safe hands.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
