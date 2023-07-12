New college leader
Well, the “finalist” for head of SFSC is now duly installed. Three actual, well- qualified finalists were pushed aside so that our dictator governor could ram through his own man.
This new “leader” is poised to earn $220,000 a year plus receive generous allowances for all kinds of perks. Our tax dollars are paying for these lavish, fringe benefits and salary.
According to [Fred] Hawkins’ own words, he will make sure that no classes at the school “indoctrinate” poor, unsuspecting students. (Meaning true facts will be discouraged.)
Also, he wants to get to know the faculty and “their faith.” Sounds like some kind of religious test. If you are not the right faith or have no faith what happens?
Wondering why Hawkins got this cushy job that he isn’t qualified for? Hawkins sponsored the bill to take away Disney’s special district status. That’s all the qualification he needed to spend the rest of his life in a job for which he is not qualified.
Millie Grime
Sebring
