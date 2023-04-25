New gun laws put citizens in greater danger
The new gun laws passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor put people living in Florida at greater risk of being killed by guns. This bill “lets people carry concealed weapons without having to meet firearms training, background screening or other requirements.” (1) I don’t want to take away peoples’ guns. I do feel that gun carrying people should not be severely mentally ill. They should be mature enough to understand the consequences of their actions. They should not be guilty of violent action against others.
I believe all people carrying a gun should be properly trained. Teenagers in many areas are known to solve their disputes with guns. Innocent children are often caught in the crossfire. Too often these gun-toting teens are not mature enough to realize the cost of the actions. Their lives are over if they are killed or are sent to prison for tens of years. They do not consider what will happen to the families of the first responders when those workers lose their lives to unthinking children.
Proper training makes hunting much safer. When I got my hunting license many years ago it was not a big burden to take the training and the other hunters were much safer when I learned never to point at anything I didn’t want to shoot and to make sure of your target and the space behind them. That training made hunting safer for me and other people that were in the area of my hunting.
These gun laws recently passed make it much more dangerous for Florida’s children and other innocent people that live here. It seems that people passing these laws are only thinking about their political aspirations.
People are concerned about the right to have everyone own a gun. What about the right of students and teachers to live? What about the right of those people to attend school without the fear that some unstable person or angry teen will gun them down.
If politicians are so concerned about mentally ill people, why don’t they spend more money on school counselors and mental health workers to stop the killing. I don’ t want any more” thoughts and prayers” when there has been a school shooting. What I want is commonsense gun laws that protect students’ and teachers’ right to live.
[1. Highlands News-SUN, April 4th,2023 p. A5]