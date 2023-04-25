New gun laws put citizens in greater danger

The new gun laws passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor put people living in Florida at greater risk of being killed by guns. This bill “lets people carry concealed weapons without having to meet firearms training, background screening or other requirements.” (1) I don’t want to take away peoples’ guns. I do feel that gun carrying people should not be severely mentally ill. They should be mature enough to understand the consequences of their actions. They should not be guilty of violent action against others.

Recommended for you