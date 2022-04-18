In an April 12 article about abortion access, the newspaper did not include several paragraphs at the end due to space limitations. Those paragraphs describe a critically important new method of obtaining abortion medication. Amy Weintraub, Reproductive Rights Program director, Progress Florida, and guest speaker at the March meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County, is the source of the information. Thank you to the paper for giving our club permission to publish the rest of the article here.
Americans are using creative approaches to securing access to abortion medication in the wake of restrictive State laws. They are obtaining pills online through overseas suppliers. “One of the most respected and affordable suppliers is AidAccess.org,” Weintraub said.
Based in Austria, AidAccess.org offers services up to 10 weeks of pregnancy. After completing an online medical consultation and deeming the patient eligible for medical abortion, a medical provider writes a prescription for Mifepristone and Misoprostol. Prescriptions are sent to a pharmacy in India, which fills orders and mails them to the United States.
Self-managed abortion care using pills is safe and effective with the right information and support. Weintraub offers monthly trainings for reproductive rights advocates, where they learn to accurately and effectively advise pregnant women on self administering abortion pills. Information on upcoming trainings can be found at ProgressFlorida.org under Projects in the drop down menu.
A comprehensive online directory of medication abortion providers and suppliers in all 50 states and some overseas locations is now available at PlanCPills.org. It is continually updated by a team of dedicated public health researchers and reproductive rights activists.
Ingrid Utech
1st Vice President
Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County