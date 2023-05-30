  • During the Sebring City Council meeting May 16th, the Highlands LGBT+ Caucus presented plans for PrideFest 2023, focusing on topics including safety, compliance with SB1438, economic impact, and collaboration with our downtown business. As expected, we were confronted by Terry Mendel and other members of what I refer to as the Conservative Christian LoveBrigade. Notice the asterisk; it will be addressed in the footnotes.

We didn’t come to argue the merits, nuances, and interpretations of one’s chosen religion. We didn’t come to feed the narrative the LGBT+ community is the adversarial antithesis of the modern Conservative Christian movement. We are not your adversaries, nor are we seeking or advancing adversarial engagement – that is your choice. One gentleman commented, “Christians are not hateful people,” and we agree, but some of you display your hate when you pervert your religion to dominate our community.

