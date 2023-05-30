- During the Sebring City Council meeting May 16th, the Highlands LGBT+ Caucus presented plans for PrideFest 2023, focusing on topics including safety, compliance with SB1438, economic impact, and collaboration with our downtown business. As expected, we were confronted by Terry Mendel and other members of what I refer to as the Conservative Christian LoveBrigade. Notice the asterisk; it will be addressed in the footnotes.
We didn’t come to argue the merits, nuances, and interpretations of one’s chosen religion. We didn’t come to feed the narrative the LGBT+ community is the adversarial antithesis of the modern Conservative Christian movement. We are not your adversaries, nor are we seeking or advancing adversarial engagement – that is your choice. One gentleman commented, “Christians are not hateful people,” and we agree, but some of you display your hate when you pervert your religion to dominate our community.
Municipalities all over the world host Pride, and there’s not a single report of sulfur or fire raining down upon a city or anyone being transformed into a pillar of salt. We came, arrived armed with information and facts, not fear and ersatz love. When facts weren’t enough, we were called sinners and council members endured veiled threats to their elected positions. Then came the grooming accusations.
Allow me to dismantle this ridiculous, dangerous, and ignorant narrative. I was raised in a household by two heterosexual parents and educated in Sebring public schools by heterosexual teachers. I watched TV shows and movies and read books depicting heterosexual relationships. I viewed commercials and advertising displaying heteronormativity. Despite this constant bombardment of heterosexuality, I still managed to be gayer than a handbag full of rainbows.
We aren’t groomed to be gay. We do not groom others to be gay. Everyone is born as their authentic selves. Hate groups promulgate the grooming narrative under the guise of protecting children – that’s a lie. The goal is to assert control over the LGBT community, erase our presence, history, art, and contributions. You will not silence or erase us.
Our freedom is not a bargaining chip. Freedom is something you assume, then you wait for someone to try to take it away. The degree to which you resist is the degree to which you are free. We wholeheartedly resist.
- Terms and conditions always apply. Caveated Christian love built on the foundation of a handful of cherry-picked Bible quotes and moral hypocrisy.